nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

nCino stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,358. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,806 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

