Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $104,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $13,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

