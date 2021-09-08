Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 1,707.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INMD opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $138.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

