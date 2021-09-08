Navellier & Associates Inc Has $456,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

