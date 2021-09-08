Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

