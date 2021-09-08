Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 53,146 Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Sharps Compliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

SMED stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

