Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

