NativeCoin Price Down 54.1% Over Last Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00080095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00360959 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

