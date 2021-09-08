National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%.

NESR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at about $30,928,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.