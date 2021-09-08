National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KL stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. FMR LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $54,027,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after buying an additional 1,462,515 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

