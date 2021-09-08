Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.08 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

