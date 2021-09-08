Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Sep 8th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.08 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

