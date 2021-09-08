Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $799.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

