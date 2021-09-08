Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

POR stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

