Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Crane stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $104.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

