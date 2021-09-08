Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,163 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

