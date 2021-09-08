Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.