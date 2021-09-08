Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 341.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 80.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 279,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

