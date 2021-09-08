Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,425,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

GNRC opened at $445.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.44 and a 52 week high of $458.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

