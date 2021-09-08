Morgan Stanley Sells 8,171 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CLW stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.53 million, a PE ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

