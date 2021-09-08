Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

PBF opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

