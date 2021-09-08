Morgan Stanley Has $1.73 Million Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.