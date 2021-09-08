Morgan Stanley Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

