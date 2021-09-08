Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304,249 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBBN stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

