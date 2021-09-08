Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,730.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and last traded at GBX 2,670 ($34.88), with a volume of 3572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,685 ($35.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

