MONK Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $591,502.46 and $2,488.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MONK has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00022465 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008552 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

