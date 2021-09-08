MonetaryUnit Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $3,154.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00130936 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,240,596 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

