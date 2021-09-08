Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 30.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

