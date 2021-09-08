Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOLN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Partners (MOLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.