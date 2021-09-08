Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.