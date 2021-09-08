Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,419 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.