Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,441 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

FANG stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

