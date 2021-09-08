Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $199.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

