Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.