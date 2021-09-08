Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

