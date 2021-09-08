Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 835 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.22 and a 200-day moving average of $249.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

