Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 383.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

LON MAB traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.67). 748,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.13. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.