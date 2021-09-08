Minereum Price Tops $0.13 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $31,129.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00730925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00043045 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,205,607 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.