Meter Governance Price Up 37.3% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00006847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $66,677.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

