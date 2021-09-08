Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 298,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

