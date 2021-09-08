Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Up 2.2%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.