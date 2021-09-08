Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00713266 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

