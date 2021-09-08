Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,733 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

