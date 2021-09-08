Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

