Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,439 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2,553.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

