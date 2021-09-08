Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $974,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE THO opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

