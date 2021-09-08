Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $814,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.89. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $102.72 and a one year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.