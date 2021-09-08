Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 661.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

WD stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

