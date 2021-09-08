Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

