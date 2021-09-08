Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 127,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.65. 35,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,179. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

