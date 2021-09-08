Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DR opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.06 million and a P/E ratio of 34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

